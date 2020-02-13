Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,804 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.41% of Cooper Companies worth $63,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.97. 171,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.63. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $274.77 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

