Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,701 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $65,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $150.88. 1,534,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

