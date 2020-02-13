Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.63% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 406,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,978. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

