Robert Falzon Sells 39,748 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

