Robert Fauber Sells 3,721 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCO opened at $273.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $162.57 and a one year high of $276.99.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.