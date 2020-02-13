Robert W. Baird Lowers Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) to Neutral

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

NBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 116,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.