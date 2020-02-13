RoBET (ROBET) Market Cap Hits $208,737.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. RoBET has a market capitalization of $208,737.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. Over the last seven days, RoBET has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About RoBET

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

