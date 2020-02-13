Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.