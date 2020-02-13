Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. PACCAR accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

