Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.46. 3,178,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.24 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

