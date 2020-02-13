Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.52 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

