Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.61 Million in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GAP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 6,380,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,617. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gap Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

