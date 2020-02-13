Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 3,667,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

