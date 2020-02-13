Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.09 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Carnival accounts for 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Carnival by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 589,728 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $24,210,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,383,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 6,661,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

