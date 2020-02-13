Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.65 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 1,525,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

