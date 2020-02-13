Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.85 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Newell Brands comprises about 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,605,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,864 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

