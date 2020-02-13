Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $3.17 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Corning makes up about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

