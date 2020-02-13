Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $4.32 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. State Street accounts for about 4.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,581 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,853. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

