Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE BK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 2,550,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,818. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

