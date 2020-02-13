Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Cummins accounts for 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Cummins by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.