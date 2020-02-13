Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 3.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 12,500,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

