Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the period.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,763. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

