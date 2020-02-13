Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. McKesson accounts for 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in McKesson by 65.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $24,749,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $167.91. 5,168,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

