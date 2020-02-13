Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Southern makes up approximately 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

