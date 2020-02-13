Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Target accounts for approximately 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 2,653,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

