Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,919,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,029,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

