Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 1,831,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,150. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.