Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.87. 1,294,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

