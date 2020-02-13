Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Baker Hughes A GE comprises 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 6,024,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.