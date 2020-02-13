Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,507,000 after acquiring an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 6,073,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,668. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

