Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $2.98 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. AFLAC accounts for about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2,880.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in AFLAC by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

