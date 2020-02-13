Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Centurylink accounts for about 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 29,901,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,587,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

