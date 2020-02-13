Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Murphy Oil makes up approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

MUR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 1,914,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,900. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

