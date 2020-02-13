Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 7.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.58. 1,707,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

