Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Toyota Motor makes up about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.10. 135,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

