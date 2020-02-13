Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Rockwell Automation also reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $205.85 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

