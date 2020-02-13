Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $112.72 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

