Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RROTF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.