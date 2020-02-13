Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.12.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Qualys has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.