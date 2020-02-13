Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.46.

SHOP stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $169.56 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

