Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut Rotork to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,228,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

