Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €105.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

EPA SU opened at €96.80 ($112.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.09 and a 200-day moving average of €84.30. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

