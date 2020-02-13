Royal Bank of Canada Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $75.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after buying an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,274,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after buying an additional 20,581,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,503,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $452,897,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,320,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,072,000 after buying an additional 11,133,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.