Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,840,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.22. 672,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

