Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Acquires £26,550 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Maria da Cunha purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02).

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 176.17 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 178.75 ($2.35).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.