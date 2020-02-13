Royce & Associates LP Acquires 146,229 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.95% of Childrens Place worth $46,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 100.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares in the last quarter.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.83. 395,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

