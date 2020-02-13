Royce & Associates LP Acquires 252,991 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 252,991 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.32% of FARO Technologies worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,911.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,019,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 75,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,867. The company has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.70. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

