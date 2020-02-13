Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,033 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.04% of Lazard worth $43,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Lazard stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 442,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,769. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.70. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

