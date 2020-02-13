Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,441 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.08% of Fabrinet worth $49,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 396,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,088. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,208 shares of company stock worth $5,713,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

