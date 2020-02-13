Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.81% of Gentex worth $59,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 146,206 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

